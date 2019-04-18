5 principles to guide online learning programs (eCampus News)

"Faculty preparation for teaching online courses varies widely by institution and is far from consistent, according to a new report gauging how online learning programs are managed."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online teaching needs more standards and best practices. As explored in this story, AASCU institutions do not have set policies regarding instructor response time or peer-to-peer evaluations. Seventy-three percent of AASCU institutions commission adjunct faculty to deliver online courses. Anyone else find this surprising?