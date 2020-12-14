4 ways COVID has impacted campus IT–and what’s next (eCampus News)

"Higher education has always been a target for cybercriminals, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted vulnerabilities in campus IT networks and infrastructure."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus IT teams have been exceptionally busy during the age of COVID-19. When higher ed operations shifted online in the spring, new cybersecurity threats started cropping up quickly. At the same time, campus networks have been tasked with doing more than ever before. eCampus News takes a look at the current impacts and what they could mean for the future.