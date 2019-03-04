4 easy ways to take your educational videos to the next level (eCampus News)

"Creating engaging and dynamic online content is key to reducing the stubbornly high attrition rates of online courses. I’ve tried various strategies for engaging students in my online courses, and videos have consistently been my best format for getting students contributing to online discussions."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to see your institution's academic video offerings truly connect with students, consider elements of engagement that foster deeper relationships via personalized content, solid storytelling, and a human touch — these things will help build instructors build a genuine, organic rapport with learners.