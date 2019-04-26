3 takeaways from North Carolina Community College System’s AI projects (eCampus News)

"Colleges, universities, and community college systems are grappling with how best to plan, implement, and deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to the maximum benefit of students, faculty, administration, and community stakeholders. As I interact with colleagues across the country, we all know it’s no longer a question of 'if' but 'how and when and to what end.'"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

AI represents breathtaking technological innovations as well as new paradigms. Its inherently broad nature is inspiring to many, but it can also be overwhelming. Where to begin with AI? If you are grappling with where AI can provide immediate value on a campus, read this candid take by North Carolina Community College System.