3 reasons to add GPS technology to campus fleets (University Business)

"When the van used by Carleton College students conducting environmental research became bogged down in mud, GPS came to the rescue. Transportation staff were able to quickly pinpoint their location—over 10 miles from campus—and dispatch a tow truck."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

GPS tech can offer so much more than turn-by-turn directions. At schools like Lehigh University, these systems help students track campus shuttle routes in real time. They can also help on the administrative side, recording important data that has a higher level of accuracy than manual reporting.