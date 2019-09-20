3 Institutions Doing Innovative Work to Boost Degree Completion (Campus Technology)

"The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has announced three finalists for its 2019 Degree Completion Award, an annual recognition program that identifies higher ed institutions that "employ innovative approaches to improve degree completion while ensuring educational quality." The finalists — the University of Central Florida, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and the University of Rhode Island — were selected by a panel of reviewers, with the final award winner to be announced at the APLU Annual Meeting in November."—Source: Campus Technology

