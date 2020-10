"About three-quarters of higher education institutions in a recent survey currently offer wireless coverage for 81 percent to 100 percent of the entire campus. And 84 percent offer a strong wireless connection in on-campus student areas."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Widespread campus Wi-Fi is becoming the norm. Students expect nothing less than 100% coverage — a fact institutions courting prospective students need to keep in mind if they want to stay at the head of the pack.