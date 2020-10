"Access, affordability and skills are the three key elements of the digital device that leaves some college students unable to participate in online learning, according to a report by education leaders in Virginia."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The campus closures of COVID-19 underscored the issues posed by the digital divide. This article references a report that breaks the problem down into three specific areas that all create inequality: access, affordability, and skills.