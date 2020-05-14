2020 Women + Girls in AV Survey Released

Women in AV (WAVE) and Kari Martinez have released the results of the 2020 Women + Girls in AV Survey, research focused on creating a baseline of female representation in the AV Industry.

Globally, more than 500 female professionals participated in the study, providing insight into four statistical categories: human demographics, industry statistics, passions and preferences, and women’s advancement.

Eighty percent of females who returned the survey are white/caucasian and 92 percent live in either the U.S. or Europe. Sixty-seven percent say they "fell into" their career path in pro AV and 58 percent hold non-technical positions.

According to the survey, women identified leadership, career advancement, and technical training as the top three areas of professional growth they would like to see more of in the future.

The full 2020 Women + Girls in AV Survey results can be accessed at thekarimartinez.com/the-women-girls-in-av-study.