2019’s Best & Worst Small Cities to Start a Business

With National Small Business Week approaching (May 5 to 11), the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released a report on 2019’s Best Small Cities to Start a Business.

Top 20 Small Cities to Start a Business

1. Holland, MI

2. St. George, UT

3. Fort Myers, FL

4. Redmond, OR

5/6. (TIE) Cheyenne, WY and Huntsville, TX

7. Bozeman, MT

8. Aberdeen, SD

9. Bend, OR

10. Wilson, NC

11. Dania Beach, FL

12. Carbondale, IL

13. Minot, ND

14. Boca Raton, FL

15. Deerfield Beach, FL

16. Salisbury, NC

17. Kearney, NE

18. Clearfield, UT

19. Cedar City, UT

20. Springville, UT

To determine the most business-friendly small markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared more than 1,200 cities with fewer than 100,000 residents across 18 key metrics. The data set ranges from small business growth rates and accessibility of financing to investor access and labor costs.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-small-cities-to-start-a-business/20180/