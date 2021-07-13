The Technology Manager's Guide to the AVoIP Transformation

(Image credit: Future)

DOWNLOAD NOW

New Connections

It’s the industry trend to rule them all: the rise of AV-over-IP. But for something that’s been heralded for so long, its conquest of the signal distribution landscape has been slower than some may have expected. Are new factors, like the remote revolution brought about by the pandemic, accelerating the process? In this ebook, we check in with experts from leading manufacturers to learn how they’re helping to bring about the AVoIP transformation, how they’re seeing the needs of end users progressing, and to share the latest developments in the field that you need to know about.

New Products

A roundup of the latest AVoIP products from leading brands.

Download the Technology Manager's Guide to the AVoIP Transformation today.