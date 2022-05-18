The Class of 2022: Celebrating Higher Ed AV/IT Teams

In celebration of the AV/IT teams within the higher education community who work together to ensure students, faculty, and staff are supported with technologies to enhance and enable seamless learning and teaching experiences.

Welcome to the series in which we celebrate the AV/IT teams within the higher education community who work together to ensure students, faculty, and staff are supported with technologies to enhance and enable seamless learning and teaching experiences.

We reached out to colleges and universities to submit projects they were proud of the overall accomplishment. This collection of stories isn’t a competition for the biggest or perceived best. The intent is to celebrate teamwork and outcomes.

As the stories are posted, we will list them below.

Appropriately, the first story was submitted by someone who doesn’t need an introduction. He recently delivered a virtual keynote address at the WHERS Global Education Summit to “an esteemed group of attendees from the #UnitedNations, gov’t policymakers, #HigherEd leaders, & acclaimed faculty.” I’ve often said that I don’t know how Joe Way gets any work done because he gives so much of his time to the industry and his peers in higher education—here in the US and around the world. And despite any hurdles, he always manages to have fun along the way and is always quick to give credit to his fantastic team.

Ten AV/IT teams from higher education are featured in the Class of 2022. And because I always appreciated being able to turn in my assignment late and still have it count, watch for more to appear.

The Class of 2022

Best in Class of 2022: University of Southern California

