Optoma's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, EMEA and Americas at Optoma (opens in new tab)

Optoma’s core mission is to captivate and inspire audiences by bringing people together through stunning, large visual experiences—making sharing, communication, and collaboration easier. As the number one 4K UHD brand worldwide, and the number one DLP brand worldwide and in the Americas, Optoma is a full-solution provider offering a variety of options to best meet customers’ installation needs, from projectors to interactive flat panel displays and LED displays.

"The convergence of AV and IT increases the need for full-service solutions that accompany existing hardware and support day-to-day operations of businesses and schools with little to no disruption." —Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, EMEA and Americas at Optoma

As more integrators, businesses, and universities explore options to reduce operating costs, there’s an industry-wide shift from lamp-based solutions to laser light technology. At InfoComm, Optoma will showcase the latest innovations in projectors that are creating immersive and memorable viewing experiences for virtually any visual project—from large venue projections in educational auditoriums, to museums, theaters, and entertainment venues.

We’re launching two new fixed-lens, WUXGA laser projectors, the Optoma ZU920T and ZU920TST, designed to bring high brightness, dependability, and cutting-image technology to the professional installation market. These projectors deliver installation flexibility and lifetime reliability to a variety of end-user scenarios, such as short-throw digital signage, edge-blending, projection mapping, simulation, and immersive installations.

The convergence of AV and IT increases the need for full-service solutions that accompany existing hardware and support day-to-day operations of businesses and schools with little to no disruption; as well as enterprise solutions that allow for efficient device control, cloud connectivity, and improved collaboration. We’re announcing a collaborative partnership with Microsoft to offer a cloud-based remote management solution for audio visual displays from anywhere in the world. This represents an instrumental step in expanding Optoma’s portfolio and elevating the customer experience with turnkey, reliable software solutions.

By listening to our customers, we remain committed to addressing their needs through best-in-class solutions and customer service. We’re thrilled to reconnect with the industry in person at InfoComm!

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N2644

Roadmap to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check back often as this list will be updated through InfoComm 2022.

Absen's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Aurora Multimedia's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Covid, Inc.'s Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Epiphan Video's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Hall Technologies Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Legrand | AV's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Neutrik Americas' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Peerless-AV's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Poly's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

PTZOptics' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Shure's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Sony Electronics' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

tvONE's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Utelogy's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Yamaha UC's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Logitech's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Absen Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AMX Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barix Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barco Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> C2G Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Chief Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Intel Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Planar Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Poly Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> QSC Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> RTI Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Shure Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sony Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)