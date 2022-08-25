Sponsored content by Vanguard

Michael Weiner, CEO and founder of Vanguard LED Displays, shares what sets his company apart from its competition and highlights two products that have recently won numerous AV industry awards.

"We are committed to the pursuit of excellence, both in the handling of our customers and in the development of leading-edge technology," Wiener said. "Although customer priority is number one—it's very important to stress the fact that we are American-based and American. Our business has been based on stellar service and responsiveness."

Vanguard's Axion Acuity LED Series with a virtual P 0.48-pixel pitch and its XR Studio Series recently won numerous AV industry awards. Wiener explained what sets these products apart from its competitors. "The Virtual Acuity Series is based on an algorithm that allows us to connect an existing LED or pixel to two adjoining pixels," he said. "The effect is that we need to use only half the number of lamps to create a pixel pitch. This, in turn, allows us to keep our prices very, very competitive for very, very low pixel pitches."

The DCI-P3 (Digital Cinema Initiative) defines the color space standard used in digital theatrical motion picture distribution. Wiener said that using Brompton or Novastar technology, Vanguard's XR Studio Series can achieve those standards. Not only can it achieve the standard, but in a laboratory test with its competitors, it exceeded the standard. "That is a big feather in our cap, where for the broadcast and film industries, they can hit standards set by their industry," he added.

Check out the video interview as Wiener explains the technical details behind Vanguard's award-winning Axion Acuity LED Series with a virtual P 0.48-pixel pitch and its XR Studio Series.

About Vanguard

Vanguard is an American owned company, headquartered in Lakeland, Florida.

Their mission statement is: complete customer satisfaction, defined by our core values of integrity, service, responsiveness and communication.

Their core values take many practical forms including: Industry leading new technology, expert design advice at the outset of a project, timely quotes, the quickest lead times in the industry, helpful CADs and electrical drawings, professional commissioning, proficient on-site training and stellar after sales services.

To see what innovations Vanguard LED will deliver next, visit vanguardled.com