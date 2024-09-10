AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Audio 2024

15 AV/IT Thought Leaders from the AV/IT industry were invited to share their insights and sound advice on all things audio.

AV/IT Team: Check out how the team at Duke Kunshan University ushered in a new era of immersive audio.

9 Case Studies: From immersive audio at an international airport to special audio at a cultural center, an outdoor classroom, and a private event hosted by World Wrestling Entertainment, check out these outstanding examples of cutting-edge audio solutions.

25 Products That Matter: Because without audio, there’s no there [videoconferencing], there, or anywhere.

BONUS! InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Winners: We celebrate the InfoComm 2024 Best of Show winners for AV Technology, Digital Signage, and our sister publication, Tech & Learning.

