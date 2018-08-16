Working Together for Quicker, Easier Captioning (Campus Technology)

"Kennesaw State University (GA) faced a challenge common to many universities: explosive growth in the number of online courses it offered and no easy and affordable way to scale up the closed captioning required to make all the course video and audio files fully accessible to all students."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The time and resources needed to caption video can be a stumbling block for institutions that want to ensure that their online course content is accessible. Read how Kennesaw State University worked with a vendor to figure out a solution that would be easy for faculty to use. —Eduwire Editors