"Subject: Never run with nitroglycerin or a bucket of camel snot.

Well, you could, but it would be your funeral.

But seriously, using humorous subject lines just might be a way to engage students being taught with technology; more specifically, students in online courses."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of fun can go a long way, especially when it comes to learning. Read how faculty are incorporating humor to boost engagement in online learning. —Eduwire Editors