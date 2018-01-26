Topics

Why you should approach “fluidity” in mobile technology–because miracles can happen (eCampus News)

"In September 2012, while speaking at a global conference on educational transformation in Toronto, I predicted that I would witness two computational miracles in my lifetime. The first of these miracles had already occurred. Over the span of just 15 years, I had watched the power of a Cray Research Supercomputer be placed in the palm of a student’s hand via a smartphone. The second miracle, I said then, would come in the next few years: Student information systems (SISs) would be placed in the palms of all students’ hands, allowing them to personalize their educational experience and navigate their own pathways to success. "—Source: eCampus News

The ubiquity of mobile devices is empowering learners in a big way, but the potential of these technologies also means that students expect their institutions to embrace the inherent flexibility of mobility. —Eduwire Editors