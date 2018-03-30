Why Do Learners Drop Out of Online Courses? (LearnDash)

"Enrollment in online education continues to rise, with more and more learners each year signing up as part of their college program, for professional training, or simply for personal fulfillment. Yet despite its popularity, many learners fail to complete their courses. And this is a big problem for educators."—Source: LearnDash

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learning has a retention/completion problem when compared to its face-to-face counterparts. LearnDash digs into the areas where learners can drift off the path and shares advice to help educators craft courses that are designed to help students reach the finish line. —Eduwire Editors