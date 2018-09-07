What If Digital Is Antithetical to Learning? (Inside Higher Ed)

"In 2018, the most important article for our “Inside Digital Learning” community to think about was not published here. It wasn’t even published in 2018. It is the 2017 Educause Review piece "The Rise of Educational Technology as a Sociocultural and Ideological Phenomenon," by George Veletsianos and Rolin Moe."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This author asks a question that may shock some: are digital technologies inherently harmful to learning? The article is worth a read. While it won't change how you feel about technology as a learning tool generally, it could help the edtech community look at technology with a more critical, empathetic eye. —Eduwire Editors