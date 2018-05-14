Virtual reality grows as asset in academic, enrollment management (Education Dive)

"EdTech Magazine profiles four ways campuses are introducing virtual reality as a tool to expand the academic enterprise. One set of glasses can provide teachers with immersive learning opportunities across the sciences and liberal arts, recruiters with campus tours at their fingertips, career placement officials with skill building initiatives, and faculty with 'train-the-trainer' platforms to engage students and other teaching peers."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The hype swirling around VR as an educational tool continues. While it’s opening up new learning opportunities and driving enrollments, questions remain around equity and accessibility. —Eduwire Editors