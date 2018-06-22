University of Maryland Brings the Fan Experience to Life with New Tech (EdTech Magazine)

"The University of Maryland upped its game in fan experience with a significant expansion of access points that bring Wi-Fi to fans, visitors, staff and members of the media throughout the Xfinity Center. The IT upgrade also included the addition of video walls, digital menu boards and digital screens that make it possible for fans and visitors to watch games and events even when they leave their seats. Augustus Sam, IT director of Maryland athletics, explains how Maryland fans can take advantage of the improvements and stay connected to the action."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Watch how the University of Maryland is bringing an engaging fan experience to the Xfinity Center with cutting-edge technologies, from integrated digital signage at every turn to arena-wide Wi-Fi coverage.v —Eduwire Editors