University of Maine Launches Interactive Map with Virtual Campus Tour (Campus Technology)

"A new interactive map on the University of Maine website allows users to explore the campus from afar. Built on the Concept3D platform, the mobile-friendly map provides a satellite view melded with 3D models of campus facilities, as well as 360-degree panoramic images of key locations."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Has your institution harnessed the power of interactivity to drive virtual campus tours via maps? Read how University of Maine is creating an engaging experience from afar with 3D models and panoramic images. —Eduwire Editors