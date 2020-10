"Chatbots assist people daily with everything from ordering pizza to dealing with customer service issues. So, it’s no surprise that higher education institutions are embracing them to interact with their No. 1 customer: students."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

AI is proving to be a useful tool for connecting students with 24/7 support. Read how chatbots are being used by institutions to streamline the admissions process and craft their course schedules. —Eduwire Editors