UBTech 2018: How to Gain Staff Support for New Classroom Initiatives (EdTech Magazine)

"The effective marriage of technology and pedagogy is a hot topic on campus, but perspectives likely are different depending on who’s talking. Efforts to help faculty embrace new teaching tools can generate a host of reactions, from excitement to resistance."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Faculty support and involvement are often necessary for classroom technology initiatives to find their footing — resistance can derail even the best laid plans. Read how to facilitate faculty buy-in by supporting an instructor's pedagogy with tech. —Eduwire Editors