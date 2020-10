"Southern New Hampshire University, a primarily online institution with more than 100,000 students, launched its first mobile financial aid platform this week, allowing students to navigate the complex process through their desktop or smartphone."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thanks to a mobile financial aid platform, SNHU students can navigate through the process through their mobile devices. The system will also majorly decrease the use of paper forms at the school. —Eduwire Editors