To catch a cheat: Best practices in online proctoring (eCampus News)

"According to the latest report from Babson Survey Research Group, nearly 6.5 million American undergraduates now take at least one course online—representing close to one-third of the postsecondary student body. The rise of online programs is enabling colleges and universities to support a growing population of nontraditional students, many of whom balance work or family commitments in addition to their studies."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While academic dishonesty is nothing new, refined processes are needed to curb cheating in the digital age. Don't miss this list of best practices for online proctoring. —Eduwire Editors