The single biggest mistake universities make when going online (eCampus News)

"U.S. News and World Report recently published its ranking of the best online MBA programs. The list featured 284 schools with online master’s degree programs in business administration. In December 2017, this number was 251, meaning 33 new online MBA programs were launched in the past six months!"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's Instructional Tech 101: There is an art and a science to bringing a course online successfully. It's not just copy/pasting PPTs and uploading them for online consumption. Think of online courses as unique, differentiated, and agile products. —Eduwire Editors