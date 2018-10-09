The Old Is New Again: Digital Mapping as an Avenue for Student Learning (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Educators across a wide variety of fields have used geographic information systems (GIS) in the classroom to supplement and enhance the learning experience. GIS encourages students to think creatively about spatial relationships and realities and how these factors affect human action and interaction both past and present. Digital mapping is particularly useful for teaching and learning history because it visually reminds students of the interaction between past and present."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how educators are tapping into GIS as powerful teaching tools that add new layers of interactivity, spatial reasoning, and student-led learning. —Eduwire Editors