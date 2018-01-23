Textbook savings add momentum to Oregon higher ed OER program (EdScoop)

"The results are in: Two years after implementing an open educational resources (OER) initiative for Oregon’s 17 community colleges, students in three transfer degree programs spent 16 percent less on course materials, for a combined savings of more than $1 million. "—Source: EdScoop



Read how the success of an OER initiative at Oregon’s community college has made a substantial impact on student costs — so much so that it will soon be extended to public universities in the state. —Eduwire Editors