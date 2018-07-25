Temple U Provides Adobe Creative Cloud to Every Student (Campus Technology)

"Temple University has rolled out campuswide access to Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of creativity and communications tools. The institution's new licensing agreement with Adobe enables students, faculty and staff members to access software such as Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, InDesign CC and Adobe XD CC by logging in with a registered university e-mail address."—Source: Campus Technology

By giving every student on campus access to Adobe’s Creative Cloud, learners in every program have a suite of creative tools at their fingertips. —Eduwire Editors