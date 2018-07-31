Technology training takeaways (University Business)

"The University of North Carolina at Pembroke uses WebEx to allow students—even those in very remote areas with no broadband internet access—to provide access to lectures online. The IT team initially offered training and on-demand assistance for students only, but its popularity inspired a new category of training focused on helping faculty too, says Nancy Crouch, associate vice chancellor for technology resources and chief information officer."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How does your institution handle technology training? In this rundown, schools share some of their best practices for getting everyone on the same page. —Eduwire Editors