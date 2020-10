"It’s no secret that insufficient cybersecurity is a concern on the minds of many in higher education. From IT support staff to upper-level administration, everyone wants to protect student data from the hackers who hope to pilfer it."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

One critical element to a solid cybersecurity strategy is training users to identify threats. Read how faux phishing emails can be a useful tool for teaching best practices. —Eduwire Editors