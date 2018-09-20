Survey: 1 in 4 Professors Ban Mobile Phone Use in Class (Campus Technology)

"Should cell phones be permitted in class? In a recent survey of faculty members at colleges and universities across the country, feelings on the subject were mixed. While 26 percent of respondents said they do allow students to use mobile phones in the classroom, about the same number — 25 percent — said they do not. Half of respondents allow limited use of the devices."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

These numbers might surprise you. While nearly half of those surveyed allow smartphone use with limitations, a quarter of the respondents have banned cellphones in the classroom. —Eduwire Editors