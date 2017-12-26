Students Find University Apps Helpful, but Want More Personalization

Students expect their colleges to be tech savvy, and a new survey from Ellucian indicates that it is influencing how they pick their schools. In the survey of 1,000 college students, 87 percent said the technological prowess of colleges was important to them when applying. With nontraditional students, that number increased to 90 percent.

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Nearly three-quarters of students polled in this survey want real personalization not just lip service. They hope their colleges will utilize their personal data in more effective ways. Students reported that they want data to help improve career preparation, interview training, finance support, such as tuition and financial aid, and student housing and student organizations. Fascinating metrics here.