Students and IT pros weigh in on cybersecurity (eCampus News)

"Across the country, colleges and universities are on high alert to protect against cyber attacks. From WannaCry to Petya, the recent proliferation of ransomware, malware, and distributed denial of service attacks are cause for concern, thanks to institutions’ open environments and rich stores of personally identifiable information. According to Gemalto, education-data breaches doubled in the first half of 2017."—Source: eCampus News



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

An IT team can only do so much on its own to protect campus data. Read how schools are working with students to train them in best practices that keep the network secure. —Eduwire Editors