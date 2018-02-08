Student Data Centers Provide Hands-On Training for Future IT Professionals (EdTech Magazine)

"The student data center at Fox Valley Technical College is designed to prepare students for the full spectrum of technology systems they are likely to encounter when they enter the workforce."—Source: xxx



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Often, the best way to learn anything is through hands-on experience. To help prepare the IT professionals of the future, a number of institutions are embracing student data centers. In many cases, students work in mirrors of the production environment, and in some students maintain the data center. No matter the structure, its clear that this kind of immersive learning is critically important to fully prepare students for the workforce. —Eduwire Editors