Stanford University Names First CIO (Campus Technology)

"Stanford University (CA) has named its first chief information officer. Stephen Gallagher, currently CIO at Harvard Business School, will join Stanford in March to oversee an IT organization with approximately 550 staff members and an annual budget of $150 million. "—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

With an IT staff of this size, and with a sizable budget, you might be surprised to learn that Stephen Gallagher will be Stanford’s first CIO. How is your campus IT team structured? Do you report to an institution-wide CIO? —Eduwire Editors