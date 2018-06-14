Rethinking the Metrics of College Admissions (EdSurge)

"When we consider college access for low-income, first-generation and other underrepresented populations, little attention is put on rethinking the metrics considered in the admissions process. Sure, “holistic admissions” gives admissions officers some leeway to look beyond test scores and GPAs, but the needle has not moved for many groups of students."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

More nuanced admissions metrics systems are needed for the sake of equity in higher ed. Putting too much weight on test scores can exclude disadvantaged students. —Eduwire Editors