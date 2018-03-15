Topics

Report Explores Education Potential for Wearables, AR and VR (Campus Technology)

By ()

Report Explores Education Potential for Wearables, AR and VR (Campus Technology)

"An intriguing whitepaper from personalized learning nonprofit KnowledgeWorks explores how wearables, augmented reality and virtual reality could play out in education. Take one example shared in the report of a fourth-grader: She's wearing a Hello Kitty "smart sleeve" and toting her tablet in a matching knapsack as she heads into the homework center after school and begins to tackle a writing assignment. After 10 minutes of staring at a blank screen and experiencing a rising heart rate, her wearable triggers a "nudge" from an app that reminds her that it's OK to ask for help. She clicks on an icon and receives a holographic image of her coach in a corner of her device, calmly and clearly offering her immediate help."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Combining wearables with AR and VR could add a deeper level of engagement and effectiveness to tech-enhanced learning experiences, but these are relatively new ideas. Educators need to fully evaluate the value and usefulness of blending immersive technologies with physically worn devices. —Eduwire Editors