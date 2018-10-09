Q&A: Kandice Porter Explains How Data Analytics Helped Failure Rates Plummet (EdTech Magazine)

"Teaching styles vary by professor, but all teachers want to see their students succeed. At Kennesaw State University, Kandice Porter, the chair of the school’s Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education, noticed particularly high dropout and failure rates among students in KSU’s WELL 1000 course, an introductory-level online class."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Kennesaw State University, data analytics are proving to be a key component to student success. Read how the institution is harnessing metrics to keep learners on track. —Eduwire Editors