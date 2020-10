As online learning in higher education continues to grow rapidly, demand has surged among colleges and universities for tools and strategies that can help ensure the validity and integrity of online examinations.

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Put on your Sherlock Holmes hat; it’s time to sleuth. All joking aside, academic dishonesty is a serious problem in the BYOD age, one that edtech has not solved yet. But there’s hope. Check out this IU system.