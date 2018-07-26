Prepare Your IT Infrastructure for Immersive Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"There’s no question that virtual reality is gaining traction in higher education. As it continues to do so, VR will place new demands on campus IT infrastructure. Spotting blips on the radar and planning ahead can help institutions take full advantage of this emerging teaching tool and ensure that VR remains a source of excitement and possibility — not a source of IT headaches."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With immersive technologies making waves in edtech circles for their potential for new, hyper-engaging learning opportunities, IT teams need to prepare for technologies that will take a toll on campus IT infrastructure to balance emerging networking, storage, and security needs. —Eduwire Editors