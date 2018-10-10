Portfolium Is Helping Princeton Students Connect Beyond the Classroom (eLearning Inside News)

"As a freshman, arriving on a large university campus is always intimidating. While a few U.S. high schools have over 4000 students (for example, Brooklyn Tech in New York City), according to the National Center for Educational Statistics, most U.S. high schools have under 1000 students. This is not the case at the postsecondary level. Once students move on to higher education, they generally find themselves on campuses with several thousands of students, and the transition can be difficult. This is a challenge that Princeton University is now attempting to address with an innovative adoption of Portfolium."—Source: eLearning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how Princeton is using a portfolio platform to help students form deeper connections outside of class and encourage involvement in extracurricular activities. —Eduwire Editors