Personalized text messages help students stay on STEM path (eCampus News)

"Students at four U.S. community colleges are sticking with sometimes-demanding STEM courses with a little encouragement from personalized text messages that encourage them to complete classes."—Source: eCampus News



Admit it: we all need a friendly little reminder sometimes. That’s the thinking behind the personalized SMS “nudge” in the academic sense. There is a counterargument suggesting that students need to take accountability and take initiative for their own learning, but take one look at these survey results and it’s hard to argue with the clear benefits of systematic, personalized texting. —Eduwire Editors