Personalized Text Messages Boost STEM Student Persistence in Community College Study (Campus Technology)

"In a randomized trial this past summer, community college students in STEM fields who received personalized text message "nudges" to keep them on track stayed in school at a rate 10 percentage points higher than those who did not receive nudges. The study, a joint effort by Jobs for the Future (JFF) and Persistence Plus, followed about 2,000 students at four U.S. community colleges to gauge the impact of text message communications on college completion and student success. "—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Often, a little bit of personalization can go a long way. Throw in some positive reinforcement, and you’ve likely got a winning recipe. Read how schools are using text messages to keep students on track via encouragement. —Eduwire Editors