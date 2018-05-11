Penn State Teams Turn to AI for Solving Student Problems (Campus Technology)

"A student team at Penn State University has created Aspire, an application to help students map out their college careers by offering AI-generated recommendations on experiences and skills needed for their dream jobs after graduation. Another team is using machine learning to scale up competency-based learning by integrating human and algorithmic grading for instant student feedback."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

AI gets even more interesting when students can harness its power as an innovative force. This challenge tasked students with crafting AI solutions to better their campus experiences. —Eduwire Editors