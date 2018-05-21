New Wi-Fi Standard Will Boost Campus Connection Speeds (EdTech Magazine)

"There’s a new Wi-Fi standard in town, and it could be a game changer for higher education institutions. Network World calls 802.11ax 'the next big thing' that actually lives up to its hype."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Faster connections, streamlined flow, and better battery life — sounds like the 802.11ax wireless standard could make a major impact on campus. EdTech Magazine talks through the benefits and offers sage advice about making the switch, like upgrading in stages. —Eduwire Editors