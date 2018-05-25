Most Professors Think They're Above-Average Teachers. And That’s a Problem. (EdSurge)

"Summer is traditionally a time for professors to refresh their courses, or take workshops to learn new teaching techniques. But some in higher education worry about a lack of motivation for such efforts, especially when the vast majority of professors think they’re great in the classroom already."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If 90% of professors think they’re teaching is better-than-average, it stands to reason that a high percentage of them are not correct. How do these inflated views impact students? How does it influence edtech adoption? —Eduwire Editors