Libraries Find New Ways to Flourish in the Digital Age (EdTech Magazine)

"In many respects, today’s campus library bears little resemblance to the quiet, book-filled building of years past. But that doesn’t mean libraries — and their custodians of knowledge — are on the margins when it comes to educating students. Many institutions are finding new tools and new strategies to help libraries stay relevant in the digital landscape. "—Source: EdTech Magazine



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think the campus library is irrelevant in the digital age? Think again. Libraries are innovating in big ways right now, from incorporating more collaborative workspaces to helping students connect with digital resources. —Eduwire Editors